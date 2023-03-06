Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary Vice President Mary Lou Kimball led the Feb. 6 auxiliary meeting at the legion hall. Chaplain Linda Potter gave the opening prayer, and the Pledge of Allegiance and Preamble were recited.
January minutes and treasurer’s report were distributed and approved.
There was a discussion that Peggy Sherrets and Mary Lou Kimball should talk to the school principals about educating youth on the meaning of Poppies. Elementary age students would get coloring books, middle and high school students would be able to enter an essay contest with monetary winnings.
There were discussions about aprons for the kitchen, shamrocks, veteran affairs, Dollars for Scholars, Girl’s State, poppies, and scrubbing the floor. Members decided more information was needed so the items were tabled for later meetings.
Dee Brandt informed the group the Quilts of Valor ceremony had been cancelled due to weather and was rescheduled to Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.
The chaplain gave the closing prayer.
Next meeting is Monday, March 6 at 6 pm.
Twelve members attended: Mary Lou Kimball vice president, Leanna Stamp secretary, Julie Willingham treasurer, Dee Brandt sergeant-at-arms, Linda Potter chaplain, Janice Turner historian, Barb Voshell parliamentarian, Lois Pitz corresponding secretary, Kathy Wetherbee membership, Lois Purdy and Deb Hamilton executive board and Susan Rundle member.
The Auxiliary is looking to recruit new members. Please talk to your family and friends about joining the Auxiliary and attending the meetings on the first Monday of the month at the American Legion.