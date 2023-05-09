Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary Chaplain Linda Potter gave the opening prayer for the May 1 meeting.
All Auxiliary members joined with Legionnaires in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and Preamble.
The auxiliary meeting called to order by President Peggy Sherrets.
Nine members answered roll call, Peggy Sherrets president, Mary Lou Kimball vice president, Leanna Stamp secretary, Julie Willingham treasurer, Dee Brandt sergeant at arms, Linda Potter chaplain, Cindy Hemel membership, and members Carol Cole and Susan Rundle.
Minutes and treasurer’s report for the April meeting were distributed and approved.
Current membership is at 93 seniors and 1 junior for a total of 94 paid members. Cindy was informed that dues will go up for 2024.
Mary Lou picked up the 2nd graders colored poppy pictures. They will be displayed at Fareway the week before Memorial Day. On May 12 the middle and high school essays/posters will be picked up.
Susan Rundle will be in charge of the Memorial Day breakfast.
Kathy Wetherbee, Lois Pitz and Janice Turner will comprise the officer nominating committee.
Chaplain Linda gave the closing prayer.
The next meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, June 5.