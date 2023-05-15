Those attending past Oelwein Area Historical Museum meetings have enjoyed “Let’s Talk!”
In 2015, everyone Talked about Oelwein’s department stores — JC Penney, Spurgeons, Montgomery Wards and Connor’s. What a group on hand, and what fun we had reminiscing.
In 2016 many on hand Talked about Oelwein’s grocery stores. Now you may be asking how much can one say about Fareway. Well, how about adding Karl Mike’s, and scads of neighborhood grocers. Wow! What a group on hand, what fun reminiscing again.
In 2017, members and guests Talked about Oelwein’s gas stations — so many favorite go-to places not only where your gas was pumped for you, but your windows washed as well. More fun sharing memories about them.
These evenings were so much fun that we hated to see them end.
Looking ahead, it’s time to Get Ready, Get Set, Go! It may sound like the beginning of a race, but it can also sound like something a teacher might say to a class in starting a new project.
So, mark calendars for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, in the Oelwein Area Historical Museum meeting room, where another Let’s Talk will be all about “Schools.” There are country schools, town schools, business schools, grade schools, junior high and high schools, recess, lunch, and physical education. Let your memories take flight. This could be the best evening, yet!
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. with a lunch. Persons may bring something to add to the lunch if they wish. A short business meeting follows, with updates on the Historical Society’s participation in the 150th celebration.
At approximately 7 p.m. Let’s Talk – Let’s Enjoy begins. There will be no right or wrong answers, just conversation and fun reminiscing. Come one, come all, and all ages, too, and enjoy the evening, either as a participant or as a listener.
Anyone with questions, may call Donna, 319-283-2135 or Virginia, 319-283-0786.