Lima Church and Cemetery Association met on Sunday, April 2, in the Church, to plan activities for the year 2023.
The first event will be a soup luncheon on Sunday, April 30, in Lima Church. A meal of chicken noodle, creamy potato and chili soups will be accompanied by ham and turkey sandwiches dessert bars and beverages from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone is invited and all proceeds go to maintain the church and cemetery grounds.
Other events at the Lima Church this year will be Memorial Day services, the annual pancake breakfast in June and Lima Leaf Day in October.