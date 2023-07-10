DES MOINES — The following local students graduated from Drake University at the end of the spring 2023 semester.
Students are listed by their hometowns, with degrees and courses of study included.
Fairbank — Hanna Risse, Occupational Therapy Doctorate, Occupational Therapy Doctorate
Independence — Mackenzie Hupke, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Finance
Jesup — Allison Burke, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management & Organizational Leadership; Jayden Hansen, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences: Clinical & Applied
Sumner — Julia Buchholz, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Marketing
Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, Iowa, enrolling more than 3,000 undergraduate and 1,800 graduate students. Students choose from more than 70 majors, minors, and concentrations and 20 graduate degrees offered through seven colleges and schools.