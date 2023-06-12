WAVERLY — Wartburg College has recognized 442 students who were named the 2023 Winter/May Term Dean’s List.
Area students included for academic recognition are listed by their hometowns.
Brandon — Adeline Nabholz
Clermont — Ryin Lehmann
Dundee — Samantha Anderson
Dunkerton — Kaden Behrens, Bethany Christians, Brittany Lingenfelter
Fairbank — Brooke Best
Fayette — Mikaela Kime
Independence — Lauryn Henderson, Kaleb Lamphier, Matthew Tudor
Jesup — Kate Tomson
Ossian — Brinna Ehler
Sumner — Kaylyn Hoth, Ethan Schellhorn
West Union — Dylan Fenneman
Winthrop — Lauren Donlea
The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms. Four of the five course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.
Wartburg students take four courses during Winter Term, which runs from January through April, and one course during the one-month May Term.
Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,444 students. Wartburg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and named after the castle in Germany where Martin Luther took refuge disguised as a knight during the stormy days of the Reformation while translating the Bible from Greek into German.