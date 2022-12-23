Oelwein City Council tentatively funded one and a half out of three requests for hotel-motel tax funds and tabled the third when it met Monday, Dec. 19.
“Any time anyone stays in a hotel room in Oelwein, it goes into that pot of money,” City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said.
Recommendations whether or not to proceed came from the Planning, Finance, Enterprise and Economic Development (PFEED) committee, composed of council members Karen Seeders, Matt Weber and Linda Payne, which met a half-hour ahead of the full council meeting.
The council tabled the decision whether to allocate requested hotel funds to the Oelwein Celebrations Inc. for “stage/sound and some of the musical entertainment for the 2023 Oelwein Celebration.”
The Oelwein Celebrations Committee had requested $15,000 for this purpose.
The council was of varying opinions.
“Some people are saying ‘you should take a year off for the 150th’ and others are saying keep going,” Mulfinger told the Daily Register.
Councilwoman Linda Payne said there should only be the 150th event this summer.
“All three of the (PFEED committee) members, which I’m included, are not in favor of both celebrations (being) this summer,” Payne told the Daily Register. “We really feel with the 150th being a one-time big event that we should be supporting that.”
The Oelwein Celebration is held in early June, and the 150th is planned for mid-July. The events would not overlap.
“In my opinion, I think there could be confusion, if we’re asking businesses to support the 150th and also the Celebration,” Payne said.
It was unclear whether businesses would be lobbied for financial support by the events.
There was also the question of volunteers, she said.
“Are we just going to burn people out and not have as many volunteers?” Payne said.
People coming from out of town, Payne indicated, might not attend one event or the other. “Which, we’d just as soon have them attend one big one,” Payne said.
“Since the 150th is a community event, I feel we should be supporting the 150th since it’s one-time and we want it to be a big event.”
The Oelwein Sesquicentennial Committee was allocated $50,000 at the Dec. 12 council proceedings toward next year’s 150th town celebration.
The request was recommended for approval by the PFEED Committee with funding coming from the city’s hotel tax coffers.
STAGE PARTLY FUNDED, TENTATIVELY
The council partly funded another request from Oelwein Celebrations Inc., dependent on OCI obtaining other grant funding. The Oelwein Celebrations committee is at present spearheading a campaign “to place a permanent stage (and more) structure at Oelwein City Park.”
To this end, Oelwein Celebrations, Inc. requested $10,000 matching funds from hotel tax. The council approved a tentative $5,000, depending on the organization receiving other grant funding they are seeking, Mulfinger said.
“This structure will more likely be completed for our 2024 event,” OCI President Kimberly Pont wrote on an application.
“We hope that this application isn’t viewed as something for our event alone. Our hope is that there could be a community summer concert series or plays,” Pont wrote.
PROPOSAL TO GO IN RR MUSEUM
Anthony Ricchio of Oelwein, president of the Waste Industry Historical Society, requested and was allocated $5,000 to assist him in setting up an historical display in the Railroad Museum.
Displays would cover not only a history of the waste industry but a new Italian Heritage Museum display, according to the verbal proposal given, Payne told the Daily Register.
“It was so new,” Payne said. “It was all to fix up the building the Railroad Museum was in."
The Italian heritage portion was not found in his written request.
“He had brought up that he wants to put that in another room upstairs,” Payne said.
The Waste Industry Historical Society approached Ed Raye, president of the Hub City Heritage and Railroad Museum, who Ricchio said liked the idea of having more draw for tourism and tours in the local two-story building next to the yard tower. Ricchio said there is space in the main museum building (old yard office) on the second floor that could be renovated.
In an application, Ricchio estimated the project would bring “50 or more” hotel guests to town, which he proposed to track with codes for discounts and booking on Facebook.
“With the new event center coming, this will be a great addition to hold waste industry events,” Ricchio closed in written documents to the council.
Council comments, according to Mulfinger, were that they were hopeful Ricchio can help the Railroad Museum add to its open hours and bring more visitors to Oelwein.