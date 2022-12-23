Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein City Council tentatively funded one and a half out of three requests for hotel-motel tax funds and tabled the third when it met Monday, Dec. 19.

“Any time anyone stays in a hotel room in Oelwein, it goes into that pot of money,” City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said.

