DECORAH — Luther College welcomes everyone to recognize Black History Month this February by attending events on campus next week. A talk on servant leadership will be Tuesday, Feb. 28, and the Black History Month Distinguished Lecture on crime fiction has been rescheduled to Thursday, March 2. All events are free to the public with no charge for admission.
At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, Haywood Stowe will present “The Importance of Servant Leadership” in the Center for Faith and Life Recital Hall. Stowe, who directs customer support at Collins Aerospace in Decorah, will share how he has ingrained in practice the servant leadership philosophy over his 25-year history working in consumer goods, aviation and aerospace.
At 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, Gary Phillips will present the Black History Month Distinguished Lecture, “The Intersection of Crime Fiction and Social Change,” in the Center for Faith and Life Recital Hall. The date was reset from this week owing to weather.
A link to the livestream will be posted under the event listing at luther.edu/events on the day of the lecture.
Working in the genres of noir, crime and mystery, Phillips has published novels, comics and short stories and edited several anthologies including “South Central Noir” and the award-winning “Obama Inheritance: Fifteen Stories of Conspiracy Noir.”
Phillips is a community activist and labor organizer in his native Los Angeles.