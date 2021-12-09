Little Island Child Care Center receives a $50,000 check Wednesday from the city of Fairbank that Fairbank City Council portioned from utility funds when it met Nov. 22.
Little Island Director Janece Silva said Wednesday that with this check, the child care center has reached its $150,000 fundraising goal needed to begin construction.
Little Island was in the process of applying for a state grant when the photo was taken Wednesday. Silva said the deadline for the state grant was extended until Friday, Dec. 10.
After hearing the natural gas system was in better shape than the electric system, the Fairbank City Council moved on Nov. 22 to allocate $30,000 of the utility fees from the natural gas surplus and $20,000 from the electric surplus — a 60%/40% split — to Little Island.
The action was taken pursuant to Chapter 15A of Iowa Code, “Use of public funds to aid economic development.”
Although they are called “surplus,” the funds are banked up for potential repair.
This comes to just under 3% of the total utility surplus/reserve as Mayor Mike Harter read it to the council Nov. 22.