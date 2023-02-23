For Oelwein High School senior Christopher Rocha, moving away served to highlight his connection to the town.
“After moving away for about a year, I returned and realized how great it is to be here playing sports with the kids I have grown up with,” Rocha said.
His parents are Shawn and Lindsay Rocha. His siblings are AlecZannder, Marcella, Levlee and Zoralee.
He has played basketball, football — earning a varsity letter in 2022-23, and baseball — lettering in 2021-22.
Baseball, he said, is his favorite.
“It has always been my passion and the coaches are so helpful throughout everything you do within the sport and outside of the sport,” Rocha said.
After high school, Rocha plans to continue his academic and athletic career at Clarke University in Dubuque. He will study to obtain a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree while continuing to play baseball.