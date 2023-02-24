As Kaitlyn Pattison’s high school career concludes, cheerleading stood out as her favorite activity and memory, while also being the source of many honors.
A 2023 Oelwein High School senior, Kaitlyn is the daughter of Ronnie and Jennifer Pattison and has three younger siblings, Aidan, Brendan and Ainsley Pattison.
Through cheerleading, “I met lots of people and had many opportunities to try something new,” Pattison said.
Something new, cheering in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, was her favorite memory.
Her high school activities include cheerleading for football and wrestling, as well as competition and rec cheerleading; Concert Choir, Belle Voce; band and annual.
Cheering formed a good portion of her high school honors, which included being the 2022-2023 football cheerleading captain, the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 wrestling cheerleading captain, Spirit of America Cheerleader and Iowa Cheer Honor Squad member.
Band provided her honors as Clarinet Section Leader, Marching and Drill manager, NEIC Conference Honor Band and NICL East Conference Honor Band participant.
She took part, also, in the student athlete leadership team and National Honor Society.
Pattison plans to study elementary education at Wartburg College, obtain a coaching license and continue cheerleading.