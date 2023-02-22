Class of 2023 member Zoey Reisner took part in volleyball, softball and golf while at Oelwein High School, with volleyball being her favorite.
In volleyball her senior year, Reisner enjoyed “beating Sumner-Fredericksburg in the first set,” when the Cougars were ranked ninth in Class 2A.
The opening set was not only the first time the Huskies took a set from the Cougars, but was five points more than Oelwein claimed during Sumner’s sweep the prior season, per archives.
Coach Lee Andersen said at the time, “Set one was probably, for us, almost a perfect set. We played just about as good as we’re going to play.”
Reisner claimed 15 digs, five kills, four aces and 1.5 blocks for the Huskies at the time, archives state.
As a senior, middle hitter Reisner led the Oelwein volleyball team in kills with 145, blocks with 36 and digs with 143. She was fourth in aces with 30.
She has been named to conference teams in softball and volleyball consistently, she indicated.
In 2022, for instance, she was named second team NICL East in both softball and volleyball. In addition, she was NICL all-conference for golf that year. In 2020, she was on the second team for NEIC softball.
Reisner’s parents are Hallie and Brian Roth. Her sisters are Alexis, Lainee and Sydney; her brothers are Cameron and Corbin.
She is undecided on plans after high school.