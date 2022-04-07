Fairbank City Council appointed police officer Dakota Drish as the next chief on Monday in a 4-0 vote.
This follows the passing of the former Fairbank Police chief, Mike Everding, from cancer on March 19.
The city has five part-time officers who work a combined average of 60 hours a week, Mayor Mike Harter said. There are no full-timers.
Votes on hiring the chief and two other officers by resolution — all part-time — were unanimous among those present Monday, 4-0, Harter said. Councilwoman Tamara Erickson was absent.
As chief, Drish will make $26 an hour, per resolution 15 passed March 28.
Mitchell Franck and Tristan Dilley began as part-time officers starting March 28 at $23 an hour each, after accepting offers from the public safety committee, per resolution nos. 13 and 14, passed the same date.
Part-time officer Brandon French, was hired Feb. 14, also at $23 an hour, Daily Register archives state.
The senior officers on the department, Drish and Gudenkauf, were both council-approved to join the force part-time on Aug. 24, 2020, Daily Register archives state.
Drish, the new chief, has been in law enforcement since 2012 and shares his time with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
He told the Daily Register, about the time of his hire in August 2020, that he enjoys working with the community.
“Providing public safety and education to the citizens of Fairbank is a privilege and an honor that I am proud to assist the Fairbank Police Department in,” he said at the time.