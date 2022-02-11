“In a world of 7% inflation and highly competitive wages AND record breaking revenue at the state level — 2.5% is not enough,” Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn told the Daily Register in an email Friday, in response to the Iowa House passing 2.5% state supplemental aid Thursday.
“We really need 3% — 3.5% to keep pace,” Ehn said. “Two point five percent will put us behind the competitive eight-ball.”
The bill is expected to go to conference committee with the Senate, which voted 2.25% SSA, to settle.