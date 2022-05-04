Epic, dramatic anthems from a variety of eras and genres — along with recognition of seniors — formed the pillars of the Wapsie Valley Junior-Senior High Spring Concert Tuesday, May 3.
The seniors recognized — Max Kayser, Becca Platte, Ayden Powell, Christopher Tibbott and Ronnie Wilcox — all sing in the choir. Wilcox plays in band, too.
As the lone band senior, Wilcox, who plays baritone, chose the senior song for the concert — “Pirates of the Caribbean” by Klaus Badelt — which happens to have a strong bass line.
As a random aside, Band Director Emily Redden said because the date was so close to May 4, Star Wars Day, she was conducting the piece with a tiny light saber — which was red.
“I guess I’m on the dark side for this song,” Redden said.
On a more serious note, the band performed a couple of pieces with — nonfictional — historical significance.
Introducing the “Nathan Hale Trilogy” by James Curnow, Redden said Hale served during the Revolutionary War as a spy — for the Colonies, according to Encyclopedia Britannica and Biography by A&E TV.
The history of the band’s second selection, “Salvation is Created,” by Pavel Chesnokov. Chesnokov was born in Russia in 1877 and composed the piece in 1912 for the Orthodox church, with the dates according to windliterature.org.
“The imperial regime forced him to stop composing the music he loved,” Redden said. “He never heard this performed. His children found it after his death.”
Redden said the piece is a Ukrainian prayer, noting its appropriate “given current events.” It is an arrangement of a Kievan chant, according to windliterature.org.
Although the band has just one or two members per section, Redden noted, “They sound three times their size.” She credited their professionalism.
The band piece on which all grades voted ended up being a classic rock and Christmas mashup, combining “House of the Rising Sun” and “Carol of the Bells,” credited to Tyler Accari.
The choir, under the direction of Abigail Jones, performed a couple of mashups, “Found/Tonight,” respectively from “Dear Evan Hansen” by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and “Hamilton” by Lin Manuel Miranda, along with a medley of “O Magnum Mysterium/Come to Me, O My Love,” by Evan Ramos and Allan Petker.
Other selections were “Homeward Bound” by Marta Keen and “Lullabye (Goodnight My Angel)” by Billy Joel, featuring a quartet of Max Kayser, Christopher Tibbott, Lily Schwickerath and Ella Weepie.
SENIOR ENSEMBLE TAKEAWAYS
Senior were given the opportunity to share their thought about their high school careers.
“Cherish the moments that you share with people around you,” Kayser said.
“The support that classmates have for you is a type of support you can’t get from other activities,” Platte said.
“In four years, I really liked the field trips,” Powell said.
“It’s about laughing it off and persevering to be the best you can,” Tibbott said.
“Even if you feel like you aren’t doing anything, every voice counts to the overall sound,” Wilcox said.
UP NEXT
The elementary concert will be Tuesday, May 10. The grades 7-8 Spring Concert is May 17. Students will perform in the Readlyn Grump Days parade June 18 and Fairbank Days Parade June 25. High school music students will visit Chicago next spring from March 17-19, seeing the Blue Man Group perform, and visiting Museum of Science and Industry and other attractions.