FAIRBANK — Katie Foelske’s Fairbank fifth-graders are putting the “change” in social change after completing an ambitious Christmas-gift fundraiser for the Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.
The class began brainstorming project ideas in October and split into committees to coordinate a campaign that, from Nov. 22 to Dec. 10, brought in $867.89 from 14 elementary classes.
For December, cash donations to the children’s hospital go to purchasing Christmas wish list items for the patients, the hospital website shows, Foelske said.
“Mrs. Foelske, instead of calling it social studies, she calls it social change — to change — instead of reading out of the books — because we could think of ideas to change it,” student Kaleah Belinsky said.
After selecting the project by vote, the students applied for a “job” on various committees.
“We made applications for the jobs and Mrs. Foelske thought who would be best at that job,” student Jacob Coffin said.
She assigned them to committees accordingly.
The decorating committee glued paper designs to facial tissue boxes to collect the donations, Eliza Meyer said.
The presenting committee told each class about the project and took them a collection box, Cash Kaufman said.
“The marketing committee did advertisements and made a ton of papers and put them all over the walls,” Jacob said. “The secretary was Talley (Adair) and she she kept track of everything.
“The presenting committee presented to all the classes,” Jacob said. “Me, Charlie, Talley and Clare went out to the high school to a board meeting one night and we explained to them and got their permission to do all of it.”
Were they nervous?
“My face was a watermelon,” Charlie Adamson said.
“Usually I get scared, like
when I’m speaking in front of
people,” Talley said. “But it wasn’t bad. I didn’t feel scared there like — I felt welcome.”
The marketing committee made posters on computers and added a background, she said.
The presenting committee and the secretary and marketing committee that made the posters compared notes to make sure the messages they were delivering lined up.
Brennon Fleming discussed the presenting committee.
“It was it was a lot of work to like make the cards and like practice them a lot and present them to classes,” Brennon said.
“We started way back in like October and then we had we had a big notebook we had to write them down (on) note cards,” Charlie said. “It took us like a week to like memorize them, so we were like out there like an hour every day.”
They video recorded their speeches with a Chromebook and watched the videos, he said.
This helped them reflect on how they sounded and their body language, Foelske said.
“We wanted to make sure we were doing it right,” Brennon said.
Talley discussed practicing their speech before the school board meeting.
“Our parents were there so we had them come out and watch us do it. And they gave us a couple tips because they’ve done something like that before,” she said.
The banking committee went to the classes each day and collected the coins in bags, Brennon said.
“There wasn’t enough bankers so we had to bring in everyone from every committee and then we all picked a bag to count. We had to count all the coins,” Brennon said. This took from the lunch recess (12:35 p.m.) to near dismissal time.
They had a goal of $375, but they soon realized they would more than double that, raising well over $800, according to both Brennon and Drake Russell.
They took the coins each class collected to be counted officially at the bank.
Brennon said his count was a few dollars off.
“We were pretty close,” Foelske said.
When they figured out they had surpassed their goal, they celebrated.
“The boys were like screaming with the joy and the girls were just like quiet but cheering too,” Kaleah said.
Nora Schares decided on the prizes.
First place went to Foelske’s fifth graders, who raised $203.31. They got to see a movie of their choice, the first “Home Alone.”
Second place went to Angie James’ kindergartners, who collected $167.88. They won 15 minutes of extra recess.
Third place went to Amy Nosbisch’s first graders — their “buddy” class — who brought in $132.25. Nosbisch got to choose their prize.
REFLECTION
The students reflected on their “jobs” for the project in light of their career goals for the future and their desire to make a difference.
“Before we started this — for college I kind of wanted (to do) designing,” Talley said. “But now that I did that — — I designed the posters — it kind of made that passion stronger for me — like makes me want to do it more.”
“From this experience it kind of makes me want to help more people who can’t have … what we can do,” Kaleah said. “Like some people who have cancer who have to stay in the hospital.
She said she likes to go to her grandma’s and see her cousins at Christmas — “If I had to stay in the hospital I couldn’t have done that.
“It’s just really sad that they don’t get to see the family so much in the hospital because there’s like only one person who can be in the hospital with them,” she said.
Drake chimed in.
“I wanted to become a banker because my great grandma was a banker when she was young,” he said. He noted his great grandma had and great aunt has a banking career.
“For me it was a big learning experience to count money and help others,” Eliza said. “Because some of them don’t some don’t have a lot of joy in there and they have to miss Christmas so when Santa comes it probably really helps.”
In the past, the students at the school have done a can drive.
Benefiting another group was alright with them.
“There can be a change sometimes. I feel like everyone needs to be happy at some point,” Kaleah said.
“We put in a lot of work for this and it paid off and it made a lot of kids and grownups happy,” Jacob said.
WHAT’S NEXT
They are looking for another service project before the end of the year.
“We’re going to do another one,” Foelske said.
Community members may email Katie Foelske with project ideas at kfoelske@wapsievalleyschools.org.