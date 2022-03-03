HAZLETON — Learn more about how you can help as a volunteer for the Buchanan County Conservation Board on Saturday, March 12. The board will host a workshop beginning at 9 a.m. in the Fontana Park Nature Center with refreshments.
In addition to newcomers, seasoned volunteers also are encouraged to come enjoy a refresher, and share knowledge with others.
Conservation volunteers are involved in a wide variety of activities, including serving as nature center hosts and campground hosts, monitoring nest boxes, helping with park maintenance, pulling invasive plants and working on special projects.
The Conservation Board thrives on the work of many volunteers. There is no cost to attend. To register, visit www.buchananparks.com and click on Events. For answers to questions, call 319-636-2617 and ask for Diane.