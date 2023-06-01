Oelwein School District students grades 8 through 11 rotated in shifts through the Col. EE Stroup Readiness Center, hearing from a dozen employers in or near Oelwein.
This is the second career fair that has been held at the armory, said Gena Gesing, who manages career and work-based learning for Northeast Iowa Community College.
“This year we focused on that there’s technology everywhere. You don’t have to go to a big city to find a career in tech,” Gesing said.
Eighth-graders are starting their Individualized Career and Academic Plan (ICAP), Gesing said, explaining their involvement at the May 9 event.
“It’s really important for me to get our junior high involved so they can start seeing the (career) pathways,” Oelwein High School Principal Tim Hadley told the Oelwein School Board May 15.
NICC representatives discussed careers that are attainable through community college fields of study.
Virtual reality training goggles were available to try out in a quieter room with simulations to help students explore electrical and mechanical work.
“Changing oil is one of kids’ favorites,” Gesing said of the VR goggles.
“We had a lot of employers I hadn’t seen before, which is awesome,” Hadley told the board.
One employer that extrudes metal brought a hands-on activity with a safer substance.
“They had kids doing extruded Play Doh, and the kid that extruded the best won a free T-shirt,” Hadley said.
“We had great feedback from our employers,” Hadley concluded. “We had one kid get a summer job. I encouraged employers to reach out (to) our students to get them involved.”
Employers who told students they are expanding rapidly included Oelwein businesses like Alpha HD Trailers, a division of ICE (Ingels Crim Enterprises) Manufacturing, and Transco Railway Products Inc.
Alpha HD Trailers designs and builds trailers for vehicle dealers — primarily custom trailers with some stock orders.
They have recently opened new facilities, employee Josh Doyle said, and they are looking for more welders and have many entry-level positions available. The Alpha HD Trailers website under careers lists trailer assembly techs, plasma operators and welders with a downloadable application, from alphahdtrailers.com/careers.
“We’re just like Chevy, Dodge and Ford. We sell to dealers, dealers sell to the end users,” employee Don Arnold explained. “Our dealers are constantly putting in orders. … When Josh gets done scheduling this next batch, we’ll be into 2025, sold product. If you can’t pick something from our dealer, you’ll have to wait until the end of 2025.
“Our strategic plan is we’re coming after market share, which means in this type of industry, there’s a great big pizza out there, we’re coming for over half that pizza,” Arnold told students.
“We really started producing trailers about three years ago. Last year we cracked the top 10 already in the nation. Our goal is to keep driving to get more... right here in Oelwein.”
Employee Bryce Kleitsch discussed the design element of the business.
“If you’re not looking for the shop floor jobs, I did a four-year degree at Iowa State,” Kleitsch said.
The Alpha HD Trailers employees demonstrated an axle that hydraulically flips up onto the bed of a 110,000-pound trailer, termed the 110HDG.
Transco Railway Products is growing, human resources manager Missy Kane said. They have 156 workers, Kane said May 9, noting they would like to be closer to 200 by year-end.
They are hiring car cleaners, repair techs, sand blasters and valve techs, Kane listed, among the 10 positions online under the Oelwein site openings at Transcorailway.com/careers.
“We train,” Kane said, noting mechanical experience is helpful, but not required.