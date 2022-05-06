A $2.13 million investment in “new housing opportunities” in Bremer, Fayette, Buchanan and Clayton counties will create 40 units altogether. Awards were made through the Downtown Housing Grant program, in support of new housing opportunities in communities with populations of 30,000 or below.
Statewide, more than $19.95 million in investments will support downtown housing projects in 61 communities, which will create 466 new homes for Iowans, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday.
The Downtown Housing Grant Program is a part of Reynolds’ $100 million investment to increase the supply of housing options and protect and expand housing opportunities for Iowans to live in or near the towns where they work. The funds are made available through Federal American Rescue Act, State and Local Fiscal Relief funds.
“An adequate housing supply is the lynchpin to attracting and retaining a healthy and flourishing workforce,” Reynolds said in a news release. “The investments announced today will not only provide 466 Iowans the opportunity to live near where they work but they will breathe new life into dozens of underutilized facilities in our communities.”
The program will spur the conversion of a total of two former schools, seven underutilized facilities and 52 upper story buildings into housing.
The program had $20 million available for awards and received 94 applications requesting $31 million in funding. Projects were scored on a competitive basis on criteria including project appropriateness, funding and partnerships, impact on housing in the community and population size.
BREMER COUNTY
In Waverly, an upper story conversion project at 90 E. Bremer Ave. was tentatively awarded $300,000 for eight units. Longtime area residents will recognize that this site served as a movie theater for some time.
In Tripoli, an upper story conversion project at 224 — 226 S Main St was tentatively awarded $300,000 for three units.
BUCHANAN COUNTY
In Independence, Hardware Hank building at 312 First St. SE, owned by Brad and Kellie Cole has received a $600,000 grant to assist in the development of 10 apartments in the historic downtown Independence building.
FAYETTE COUNTY
In Clermont in Fayette County, an upper story conversion project at 305 Mill St was tentatively awarded $300,000 for five units.
CLAYTON COUNTY
In Elkader in Clayton County, an upper story conversion project at 118 W Bridge St was awarded $270,000 for four units.
In McGregor, also in Clayton County, an upper story conversion project at 134 Main St was awarded $360,000 for 10 units.