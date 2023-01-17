The Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a virtual public information meeting to discuss a planning study on Iowa Highway 150. The study area is a 28-mile corridor on Iowa 150 from just north of I-380 in Benton County — the Urbana area — extending through Buchanan County to the south edge of Fayette County and its junction with Iowa 281 just south of Oelwein’s city limits.
The virtual presentation can be viewed online anytime between Jan. 17 around noon and Jan. 30. To attend, navigate to www.iowadot.gov/pim and click on “IA 150 Planning Study Meeting #1,” which will be posted after Jan. 17.
Persons can then experience a self-guided tour of the study and submit comments and questions at any time during the comment period.
“(It would) be great to get some community input,” Oelwein City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said, in sharing the news the DOT posted.
The topic of planning around Iowa 150 has generated discussion in the community for at least two decades.
If lacking access to the internet, or needing assistance viewing the materials, contact the DOT representative listed below.
For general information regarding the public meeting, contact Krista Billhorn, transportation planner, Iowa DOT District 2 Office, 428 43rd St. SW, Mason City, Iowa 50401, phone 641-423-7584 or 800-477-4368, email krista.billhorn@iowadot.us.
Interpretation and translation services are available in several languages for free. Notify Billhorn if you require a language other than English.