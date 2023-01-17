Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a virtual public information meeting to discuss a planning study on Iowa Highway 150. The study area is a 28-mile corridor on Iowa 150 from just north of I-380 in Benton County — the Urbana area — extending through Buchanan County to the south edge of Fayette County and its junction with Iowa 281 just south of Oelwein’s city limits.

The virtual presentation can be viewed online anytime between Jan. 17 around noon and Jan. 30. To attend, navigate to www.iowadot.gov/pim and click on “IA 150 Planning Study Meeting #1,” which will be posted after Jan. 17.

