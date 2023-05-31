After four years heading Oelwein’s Wings Park Elementary, Principal Justin McGuinness, an Iowa educator since 2010, will be packing up for Minnesota.
Over the four years since moving from the Waterloo Schools, he and his family have come to call the Oelwein School District home.
He’ll miss the people, as well as the smiles on students’ and staff’s faces.
Wings Park students will be in good hands as they will have another familiar face, current Oelwein Activities Director Jamie Jacobs, as their principal next fall.
“I have a genuine appreciation for people who work hard. Nobody works harder than school staff do,” McGuinness said.
As for achievements at Wings Park Elementary, his top three are student data analysis, the student pick-up and drop-off system and relationships built.
When McGuinness started, he implemented data-based professional learning communities with two main goals, to determine where the knowledge gaps are and how to fill them. Reading and math were the two main foci, with a social-emotional health screener and gap-fill implemented in recent years.
Staff worked hard to complete formative testing in two weeks this spring, McGuinness told the Oelwein School Board May 15, highlighting reading, math, and social-emotional health.
“Our students have shown great growth in all areas since the beginning of the year, including fourth grade growing 7% in math, second grade growing 10% since the beginning of the year in reading, and kindergarten growing 20% in reading from the beginning of the year!” he wrote in board documents.
The progress of the pick-up and drop-off system is a point of pride, as well.
When he began here, students were in the habit of bursting out of the doors after dismissal and darting every which way.
Two school board members came to him and indicated something needed to change as the contemporary practice was unsafe.
He implemented a number-tag system used in another school, one of his past employers. Pickup families received a car tag. Two staff stand outside and punch in tag numbers on a Google Doc. Staff organize students into groups indoors and walk out each group. Another staffer controls traffic.
He knocks on his desk. “So far, the safety record is perfect.”
“Incredibly proud,” is how he feels about the relationships he has built, meanwhile; relationships that facilitate striving to make every student “happy, healthy and awesome,” per the district’s vision.
“You can’t do that without those strong positive relationships with children, with families, with community members,” McGuinness said.
As to the climate for teachers in Iowa, he can only speak to that of Oelwein, he indicated.
“I’d say our climate and culture is positive and very understanding,” McGuinness said. He noted the literal climate can turn the fresh faces of September, to “cold and tired” by February.
One would expect the same in Minnesota.
“We work hard and play hard. We try to just walk the walk. We go out of our way to show this is a positive, uplifting place, despite what others who might not have set foot in a classroom in 20 years might think,” McGuinness said.
“One of the biggest things on teachers’ mind is support from administration, and here in Oelwein we do a great job supporting teachers and staff.”
In Minnesota, an elementary principal position in Redwood Falls, 80 minutes northwest of Mankato, will be waiting for him.
No family up there.
“It’s just us, it’s just our grand life adventure,” McGuinness said.
So why the lateral move?
“The biggest thing that’s most concerning to me is vouchers, Educational Savings Accounts is how they dress it up,” he said.
“That will disproportionately affect rural school districts. I’m concerned about what that’s going to do to public schools in three years when it’s fully implemented. Because they can certainly leave, … a bigger lack of teachers, bigger class sizes for kids.
“I’m looking out for my own children. Because I will have my own children in public schools for the next 18 years. The direction of our state is very concerning to both my wife and I right now. And so we’re doing this for our kids and for their future.”
His wife Vanessa, along with Betsy and Bowen, moved to Oelwein with him when he started in the school system.
“We’ve really loved our time in Oelwein. We will never forget this chapter in our lives,” McGuinness said.
Their two youngest were brought home to Oelwein, Piper in 2020 and Phebe in summer 2022.
“We’ve met so many amazing people along the way. I can’t even list them all. I’m a firm believer, it truly takes a village to raise kids, and the amount of people who have helped raise our kids over the last four years is just — incredibly grateful for that.”
Anyone who hasn’t been privileged to meet McGuinness may not be aware of his enormous beard.
Yes, students comment on it.
He keeps it for a few reasons.
“It makes me look a lot tougher than I actually am. Honestly, part of it, too, is I’ve always hated shaving,” McGuinness said.
The last time he recalls shaving it fully was fall 2020.
“I remember my mother-in-law sending me something through Facebook about how when you had to wear a mask, you should shave your beard because it seals it better when it’s shaven, and I have a little oppositional defiant disorder in me, so I was like — you know what — no, I’m not going to shave.”