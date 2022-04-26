Nathan Lein has spent two decades assisting the Fayette County attorney and about a year ago joined the law practice of Saur & Saur to begin accepting private clients.
On Saturday, he was campaigning at his family farm of 130 years in Arlington to replace his retiring boss, County Attorney W. Wayne Saur, who has has held the office since 1979. The Fayette County Democrats also hosted gubernatorial candidate Deidra DeJear and Ag Secretary hopeful John Norwood at the event.
“I just wanted to take this opportunity to introduce myself to you those that you don’t know me to let you know kind of where I come from,” told the gathering of about 30 people. “Ideologically as far as office goes, I don’t think you’re going to see a great big sea change.”
Lein addressed his experience, which includes prosecuting three murder cases as well as the vehicular homicide of Kayden Estling, 14, of Maynard. He has also litigated the cleaning of messes, from the metaphorical to the literal.
Behind the scenes, Lein performs many administrative functions for the county from trustee matters to fence disputes, to legal issues that occasionally appear before the board of supervisors.
“So I have a breadth of experience that you might not be able to get in a bigger town,” Lein said, adding that urban-area prosecutors he has trained alongside tend to be very specialized in practice.
“Here in Fayette County I do it all — because you have to, you know,” he said, noting that Fayette County has fewer than 20,000 people and the 10th-largest geographic area in Iowa.
“We are a county that, for whatever reason, has a higher case load than our surrounding counties,” he said. “So right away you’ve got to be willing to walk in and step into that breach.”
Sometimes that seems thankless, “but it has its reward in its own way, because we try, I think, in our office to effectuate some sort of small change in the way the county works and maybe try to try to change some people’s lives,” he said.
Many people Lein encounters in court are there because of bad decisions, he said often owing to “substance abuse issues or mental health issues.”
Lein targeted state decisions that made problems for courts and rural counties.
“The mental health system has disappointed us,” he said. “Honestly in my 20 years, I think it might have gotten worse. We have turned our criminal justice system into a mental health system. That is not the way to treat other people.”
He tied education funding decisions to a “brain drain.”
“We have cut education, and we have cut other programs to our public schools,” Lein said, adding that he is one of two members of the Starmont Class of 68 that he could think of who was still in 10 miles of the Starmont School.
“My generation fled,” he said.
He blamed the farm crisis in part, and credited his hard-headedness for staying. He said he determined, “I’m going to … make a living off the farm so Mom and Dad can still make a living on the farm.
“But these these are also the things that that have to change if we’re going to maintain our rural areas,” Lein said. “We have to stop the brain drain we have to continue to do well with education, put Iowa number one, again. When I was a kid we were number one, no questions.”
“What are we?”
“39,” former Sen. Larry Murphy said.
“That’s unacceptable,” Lein said. “We need to address the mental health. We’ve got to stop putting our mental health patients in a criminal justice system, that has to change.”
Lein called out the self-care that the system asks mental health patients to do as “lip service.”
“What happens is they get committed for 72 hours and then it’s off to outpatient treatment.
“I’ve learned the hard way,” Lein said, broadly citing doctors, that “Most mental health disorders are resistant to treatment.
“So 72 hours inpatient and then, kick you out to the streets and (say) ‘go make an appointment with Northeast Iowa Behavioral Health on your own,’ and, ‘make sure that you get this done’ — and don’t go off your meds.’”
“Are we serious here? I mean this is what we’re gonna — and we wonder why those people end up in cuffs,” he said.
He noted the availability of educational diversion programs for low-level offenses, such as possession of drug paraphernalia or simple assault.
“We have the ability to engage these offenders in a diversion program, that if they do something like go to the class, get get that certificate, we’ll dismiss the charge at their costs. It won’t go on their record, it won’t affect their employment, it won’t do all the things that you hear that the criminal justice system is doing to people.”
“The people that go out and assault people, cause hospital bills, things like that — no, we’re coming at you — that’s different,” Lein said.
“But some of these some of these things where they make bad decisions because of substance abuse or other reasons — we’re not gonna throw the hammer at you.
“There are various other philosophies and various other counties that might do that,” he said. “We’ve come away from that.
“We understand CDLs are important to people so we’re you know working with that. That’s to keep people employed, people have to drive. We’re interested in making sure that you keep your driver’s license, not pile on top of you to take it away some more.
“So these are some of the ideas and some of the things, that will be going.
“Again it’s not a sea change, a lot of this stuff you won’t even know about because it happens behind the scenes,” Lein said.
“When the county attorney’s office raises it — when something goes really wrong, and then everyone’s like ‘What are those guys doing in there?’
“But I wanted you to assure you that when when you vote for me and we continue this on, that we’re going to we’re going to continue thinking ahead and thinking, ‘how we can do this better? how we can we can make it work?’
“’Im also going to try to combat the brain drain since all three county positions are — our part-time county attorney positions are part-time — I’m going to try to recruit somebody who’s loyal to Fayette County, who wants to practice law here part-time, civilly.
“We’ve only got about seven attorneys left, in Fayette County,” he said. “And there’s plenty of work. I’m swamped in my private practice.
“There needs to be — additional talent and I’m going to try to recruit that talent and not just make this like a stop on the coaching carousel... but somebody that… wants to practice here and help the rest of the citizens of Fayette County.”