John Norwood, D-West Des Moines, who is challenging incumbent Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, R-Des Moines, spoke last Saturday at a Fayette County Democrats event in rural Arlington.
Norwood advocated for increased sustainability in farming practices by fixing our ag plumbing, boosting soil health and crop diversity. Elected Polk County Soil and Water Commissioner in 2018, Norwood has brought his three-priority platform to the ag secretary race.
Iowa’s productivity is “incredible,” he said. As its own nation, Iowa would produce in the top-10 worldwide. Nationally, Iowa’s dollar agricultural output is second to California while having less than one-tenth the population. Iowa is third in the nation’s pork, producing 50 million hogs per year.
“If you thought about the the swine as people we would actually be the most populous state,” he said.
“So from a waste management perspective, we have to keep thinking about the system,” he said adding that for sustainability, community health, environmental health and agricultural productivity should be in balance.
“We’re out of balance,” he said.
Despite having rich topsoil, the state is losing this resource to runoff.
“For every pound of corn we produce we send two pounds of soil down the river into the reservoir,” he said.
The second way Iowa is out of balance is water quality, Norwood said. Iowa, in a typical year, sends a billion pounds of nitrates down the river which creates the hypoxic zone in the Gulf of Mexico.
“But it also creates our own little hypoxic zones like in our Des Moines Saylorville Lake for three or four months out of the year when that lake water warms it grows algae. The algae produce toxins (that) will kill an animal,” Norwood said, giving the example of a pet dog.
When that water goes down the spillway into the Des Moines River and by the intake for the Des Moines Water Works — or when other high-load water comes from the Raccoon River — he said the Water Works staff have to turn off that intake.
“We don’t have the treatment technology to to take out that toxin, under the current situation, so that’s not sustainable,” Norwood said.
The third issue, a majority of Iowa’s rural counties are in population decline.
“I would submit that population is a measure of a community’s health,” he said, later adding that “Our kids are leaving and going other places.”
Things Norwood said the state could focus on to restore balance were drainage, soil health and diversification.
Referencing “ag plumbing” or drain tile, Norwood said Iowa farmers planted 23 million acres of corn and soy in 2021.
“Out of that 23 million acres about 14 million is tiled and about six to seven is controlled by what are called drainage districts which are associations of landowners that have gotten together and paid for the plumbing,” he said. “Those plumbing systems,” he said, “are not effective and efficient at filtering water of the nitrates, about recharging aquifers about mitigating flooding.
“We need to look at the water as an asset something to be conserved not something that we just send down the river that’s a liability,” he said.
Soil, Norwood said, should be alive.
“Because of our tillage practices, because of our inputs, we’ve degraded the soil biology so it doesn’t perform in the way we need it to,” he said. “That includes water infiltration.
“Healthier soils can support crops through drought longer,” he said.
He referred to a measure called organic matter in soil.
“If you go to the fence row you may measure soil organic matter at six seven percent,” he said. “Guess what, our our farm soils for the most part are down at 2 or 3 percent.”
Organic matter in the soil is believed to be important to the storage of carbon.
“A lot of talk about carbon, carbon should be going into the soil,” Norwood said.
He used the analogy of soil as a carbon gas tank.
“If we fill it up then we’re going to have better water quality, we’re going to have less severe droughts, and we’re going to have more productive land,” Norwood said.
“We’re not going to have to put as much nutrients on that soil because the biology is supplying some of that,” he added.
The third thing, Norwood said, is that sustainable agriculture can be highly productive — and diversified.
“I’m not talking about tearing down the commodity system, I’m talking about building on to it,” he said.
Incentives, Norwood said, need to be realigned.
Because 60 percent of the land in Iowa is absentee owned, Norwood proposed aligning the interests of the landowner and the farm operator or renter. He said you wouldn’t ask a renter to repaint a chipping house.
“We have a state solution where we say ‘Well let’s get the renters to paint the house.’ How how well do we think that solution is gonna work — if we don’t have a conversation between, the landowner and the in the operator,” Norwood said. “We gotta use some common sense.”
Farmers should not be incentivized by the farm bill to plant into what he called the “floodplain” or “highly erodible ground.”
“In part it’s because the federal government is subsidizing us to do some of these things in places we shouldn’t be,” he said. “We need to fix the farm bill and stop doing some of these things that are undermining the water quality of the soil.”
For details visit norwood4iowa.com.
ABOUT HIS OPPONENT
Naig, who has held the office since November 2018, previously served as the deputy secretary at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
Naig’s website says he led the initiative for the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy, supports policies that will open new markets and expand opportunities for existing Iowa farmers, as well as youth ag education.