This year’s Oelwein Celebration will be Friday evening, June 3, through Sunday afternoon, June 5, the organizing committee, Oelwein Celebrations Renewed Inc. has announced.
The parade will be Saturday morning in downtown Oelwein led by Grand Marshals, Doug and Susan McFarlane The Oelwein Fire Department breakfast will be at the Fire Station on Sunday.
For music, Friday night will feature country performers, Saturday morning will feature 1950s-era popular music, and Saturday night three classic rock tribute artists will play.
Oelwein Celebrations President Kimberly Pont said the committee wanted to group the music selections by genre at a given time.
“Some prefer country, some prefer rock, so we can have bit of both,” Pont said.
Activities are in Oelwein City Park, 2500 S. Frederick Ave., unless noted.
“We’ve been very blessed that the Oelwein Lions Club comes out and collects donations at our gate,’’ Pont said. “There’s no entry fee.”
The community’s donations at the gate will benefit the American Legion Ross Reid Post 9 effort to raise $4,500 to save the Air Force fighter jet that has stood at City Park for 58 years. The jet is on loan from the National Air Force Museum at Wright-Patterson Airbase in Ohio on the condition that it be historically preserved.
Those wanting to contribute to the Air Force Fighter may also send donations to: American Legion Post 9, F-80 Jet project, 108 First St SW, Oelwein, IA 50662.
Vendors will have food available and the committee asks that they are supported. No coolers, please. The beverage garden will be open Friday and Saturday, operated by the Celebration Committee with the help of volunteers. To sign up, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0E4EADAF2BA4FBC07-2022 or find the link on Facebook, @CelebrateOelwein. The committee encourages local businesses to sign up volunteers and promote their companies.
FEATURED EVENTS
The Friday Country Night will begin with Oelwein resident, Shawn M. Ster at 5 p.m. Jake McVey will take the stage at 8:30 p.m.
Pont said Ster, who serves on the Celebration committee, is “a really talented musician” who offers solo performances in the area. “He’s going to play with our Sunday morning praise band as well.”
Ster’s Facebook page features some of his music, and the story behind a song he wrote for a praise album his church assembled. Visit www.Facebook.com/shawn.m.ster.
Jake McVey, in the video for his recent single “Never Give Up,” plays a farmer and single father who is struggling to support his family by day, and a volunteer fireman by night. McVey dedicates the video to first responders in hopes that they, too, be inspired to push on and “Never Give Up,” says his website. He has performed alongside Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley.
Saturday morning, grab a camp chair or blanket and head downtown for the Celebration Parade, starting at 10 a.m. There is no cost to participate, but there is a float contest for a $10 entry fee, for those who want to take part. (Send payment to Oelwein Celebration, PO Box 44, Oelwein, IA 50662.)
The prizes are $100 for first place, $75 for second, and $50 for third.
“Plus, bragging rights!” Pont added.
Line up at 9 a.m. in the north parking lot behind Ace Hardware.
Richie Lee and the Fabulous ‘50s play from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a delightful selection of dance hall oldies from the Beach Boys-era. Members hail from around Iowa, from Nashua to Des Moines.
The flag-raising and national anthem will be at noon.
Hypnotist, Tom Roth, will “unlock your mind” and let volunteers experience the fascinating phenomenon of stage hypnosis from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
RuggedPRO wrestling will start at 4 p.m. featuring Oelwein native, Adam Love. His match against Bo Gott, will be a “no disqualification match” which, per promoter, Austin Fouts, means anything goes! The defense of the Heritage Championship featuring current Champion Angus Keyser. Bring a chair or, for a closer view, purchase a $10 VIP ticket at https://www.eventdrite.com/e/296910355867. Only 150 VIP tickets are available.
“The entertainment value is phenomenal, essentially it’s a type of theater, wonderful physical entertainment,” Pont said. “The people participating are some of the nicest folks but they’re invoking characters.”
The vibrations will calcify into a hard rock feel Saturday night, starting at 6 p.m.
Saturday night will feature Jett Threatt, a Cedar Rapids-based Joan Jett and the Blackhearts tribute band that has played alongside Rolling Thunder, an AC/DC tribute band that played at the Celebration in 2019; and SuperKnot, an Ozzy-era Black Sabbath tribute band.
The music will pause at 10 p.m. for the 4Gs Pyrotechnics Fireworks display.
A pancake breakfast at the newly renovated Oelwein Fire Station will be Sunday morning from 7 a.m. to Noon. Grab breakfast early and head out to Oelwein City Park for the worship service beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Iowa National Guard Chaplain, Pastor, and Oelwein High School Principal, Tim Hadley, will deliver the message.
“He’s very dynamic and we’re thrilled he’s going to be available,” Pont said. “There have been some concerns recently that he’s being deployed. His deployment is local.”
Carrie Forbes chose the praise music and coordinated the praise band rehearsals to align with Hadley’s message.
“It’s all about the message and having what Tim chose for scripture be highlighted,” Pont said. “We want to tell a story.”
TALENT SEARCH
The Bill Riley Talent Search starts at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. It debuts at the Oelwein Celebration this year and features young Iowans ages 2 through 21 competing to advance to the Iowa State Fair. Age divisions are Sprouts, 2-12; and Seniors, 13-21. For details visit the Iowa State Fair website, Participation section. For entry, email celebrateoelwein@gmail.com.
OTHER PARK ACTIVITIES
Kids Cars & More will be available on Friday and Saturday, but not included for wristbands.
Wristbands for the inflatables and train are $15 for two days or $12 Saturday and $6 Sunday.
The Bean Bag tournament on Saturday has registration at Noon with an entry fee of $20 for a two-person team, coordinated by Trent Lamphier. No coolers are allowed; please support the food vendors and beverage garden.
Bingo will be in the main park shelter on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 4 p.m.
The Show and Shine will be on the north side of the park on Sunday with People’s Choice judging beginning at 1 p.m. Arrive as early as 10 a.m. Winners will be announced from the stage during talent show deliberations or at 4 p.m.