Oelwein High School will begin the next school year with an interim leader as duty calls for Principal Tim Hadley, who is a chaplain with the Iowa National Guard.
The district found its interim principal from within, as the School Board on Monday approved hiring high school teacher Derek Kuennen for the post. His contract begins July 1.
Hadley is being called to service within the state over the summer. Based on federal orders, he will relocate by June 1 to Camp Dodge in Johnston in support of a state readiness mission though the Iowa Army National Guard, he said. Current orders will keep him at Camp Dodge through Oct. 1.
“They’re federal orders right now. Mostly stateside,” Hadley said. “We do have some units that are mobilizing overseas, but I’m not attached to any of those currently.”
Kuennen is expected to only open the school year filling in for Hadley.
“It’ll be till early October,” Kuennen said of the interim principalship. “After that I’ll spend time at the middle school and the elementary just assisting with whatever is needed and filling in back too at the high school.”
“That’s the nice thing about hiring me as interim principal, I know the students, I know the staff, I know a lot of the community. So it provides a little stability, at least for the year.
“If this year ends and I’m back as a teacher I’m completely happy with that,” he said.
“It’s always great when you can promote from within and give folks that experience,” Hadley said.
Superintendent Josh Ehn told the School Board on Monday: “I look forward to getting Derek going and growing his capacity as a leader in the district. He’s done a lot of good things for us as a teacher on the union side of negotiations and really impressed us, so we’re excited to see him in that new role.”
Although district records show Kuennen started with the Oelwein School District in 2016-2017 officially, Kuennen told the Daily Register he spent his first year or so teaching here as a long-term sub, since spring term 2015.
“I’m very happy to be working here,” Kuennen said. “I feel like Oelwein’s a great community to be a teacher and be a principal for the next year, to work on things here at the high school that I feel like are very positive and just keep after it.”
Kuennen has a master’s degree in geoscience and is finishing up an advanced studies certificate in educational administration under the tutelage of former Oelwein administrator Tim Gilson, Ph.D., at University of Northern Iowa, he told the Daily Register.
“He’s a professor of mine and he’s my advisor which is really awesome because he has experience here in town and came up through the district as well,” Kuennen said. “So that’s a cool bit of insight that I’m able to get from him.”
Among leadership roles he’s filled, Kuennen has been the chief negotiator for the Oelwein teachers union, and has also served in the Teacher Leadership program multiple years, holding such roles as high school assessment lead this year and curriculum lead the prior year, according to district records.
In his Teacher Leadership role, Kuennen has also worked alongside Dr, Gilson’s wife, instructional coach Catherine Gilson, Hadley added.
Kuennen coaches high school boys golf and middle school basketball. He has coached track in past springs and helped with student council.
Kennan expressed gratitude for the opportunity to grow as an educator.
“The staff at Oelwein is fantastic, we have so many teachers throughout the district to just keep working with them, it’s a good role,” he said.
Kuennen’s salary in the interim principal role will be $85,000.
OTHER PERSONNEL MOVES
In other full-time staff changes voted on Monday:
- The board approved hiring a new full-time transportation director, Nathan Westendorf, which will end sharing the position with Starmont. Transportation director Mike Hillman was listed as a retirement in Monday board minutes. Westendorf’s salary will be $52,000, which was pro-rated to $8,666.67 for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year. A 2022-23 contract with Westendorf was tentatively approved at the same salary, contingent on him obtaining a commercial driver’s license with a bus driver endorsement by June 30.
“We can definitely use a full-time person and those set of hands,” Ehn told the board.
Westendorf had taken care of equipment for the Oelwein Fire Department in a job he held for 17 years. Effective last Dec. 29 at the recommendation of a consultant’s study on the OFD, Oelwein City Council eliminated Westendorf’s position as the only full-timer there.
- The board approved a resignation from middle school social studies teacher Craig Harrison.
- The board approved hiring a teacher in Melissa Shea, who will start on bachelor of arts step one on the salary schedule, at $41,335.31.