Lessons in historic battles in his Marine Corps intelligence training helped instill an interest in military history in Oelwein native Matt Nieland. That is the subject of his debut novel, “The Gryphon’s Shadow,” in the historical fiction spy genre.
Nieland, a former U.S. Marine intelligence officer retired to Fredericksburg, Virginia, was born and raised in Oelwein from 1965.
In a written interview with the Daily Register, he recalls the 1968 F-5 tornado that devastated Oelwein when he was about 3 years old, and the 1973 centennial parade about age 8. He studied tae kwon do at Bob Howell’s Oelwein club.
He received a 1979 community service award from the Oelwein Chamber of Commerce for his work in his dad Joe Nieland’s gas station on North Frederick Avenue.
Upon his 1983 graduation from Oelwein High School, Nieland joined the U.S. Navy on his father’s advice — although he originally wanted to join the Marines. Nieland completed his service to the Navy in 1987.
After a year and a half, in 1989, he joined the Marines.
“It meant starting over – back to E-1 and attending boot camp again,” Nieland said. “Despite that, the Marine Corps was a better fit. I moved up through the enlisted ranks and later got a meritorious commission and
became an officer. I stayed in the Marines for 21 years.”
The eventual officer and martial artist developed an interest in history through his lessons in U.S. Marine intelligence.
“Spy novels are a natural fit,” Nieland said.
In his Marine training, students frequently studied historical battles to see what lessons they could apply to the present.
“I enjoyed that and developed an interest in history,” he said.
Soon after, he began to teach tae kwon do. In the early 1990s, Nieland opened his own school to teach the Korean martial art, while stationed at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Teaching, especially to the kids, was “very fulfilling,” he said.
The U.S. military also allowed him to travel, and developed his interest in other cultures.
“My military service gave me the opportunity to be a world traveler, and I have always enjoyed visiting new countries and learning about their culture,” Nieland said.
WRITING A NOVEL
Nieland chose to focus on the Second World War in “The Gryphon’s Shadow,” not only because of the size and scope of its destruction, violence and death but the better angels of human nature it brought out.
“There are many amazing stories of courage and resilience,” Nieland said. “World War II reminds us of who we can be when we are at our best.”
It contains some historic figures.
Nieland personally researched the history of Marine Corps intelligence and discovered “fascinating” stories about Marines who were assigned to the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) during World War II.
“I wanted to share some of their stories in an energetically-paced, gripping novel,” he said.
Although the main characters are fictional, he has them meeting many historic “real OSS agents” through the story.
One of the things that distinguishes The Gryphon’s Shadow from other World War II novels is how it depicts the interaction between Germany and Japan, he said.
“Most books or movies about World War II focus on just the Germans OR the Japanese. You never see both working together,” he said. “Most people are unaware that a lot of coordination went on between the two countries and that there were many Japanese military officers stationed in Germany.
“Highlighting this interaction helps give ‘The Gryphon’s Shadow’ a unique flavor,” he said.
Nieland explained a statement on his website.
It says, “Being deeply interested in history and psychology all his life, writing military historical fiction with the introduction of new perspectives about how we shape our own reality is a natural step for Matt.”
“I wanted to include life lessons in the story to give people hope,” he told the Daily Register. “There is a lot of uncertainty in the world today. I want my stories to be uplifting. The main character in ‘The Gryphon’s Shadow’ learns some life lessons as the story goes on, and I have been hearing from readers that many of these lessons resonate with them.
“In the story, the hero is forced to look at things from a new perspective, and that also helps readers to think about new perspectives,” he said.
A reviewer noted his use of cliffhangers.
Nieland is self-taught in creative writing but said that ending each chapter with a cliffhanger creates suspense and makes readers want to keep on.
“Creating suspense is all about making promises to the reader. As the author, I’m telling the reader ‘I know something you don’t know,’ but I promise I’ll tell you if you keep going,” he said.
He developed characters in the book using a chart with four quadrants, a “quad chart.”
In the upper-left quadrant he fills in basic data like height, weight, date and place of birth, eye color, hair color, languages the character speaks, distinguishing features and names of any family members.
In the lower-left quadrant there is a condensed history of the character.
In the upper-right quadrant he lists such characteristics as role, values, relatable aspects, character flaws and compelling aspects.
In the lower-right, he lists physical mannerisms and sayings the character uses.
Because Nieland still works on weekdays, he said he is available for remote author interviews primarily on weekends.
His sister has donated a copy of “The Gryphon’s Shadow” to the Oelwein Public Library. It is also for sale on Amazon on Kindle and in paperback.
Now he is writing his second book in the planned trilogy, titled “Rising Sun’s Shadow.”
For more information about Nieland and the book, visit mattnielandbooks.com.