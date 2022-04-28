Oelwein High School students will don their glitzy apparel on Saturday, April 30, as a casino theme, “Welcome to Vegas,” will drive decoration and fashion choices. A committee of juniors has led planning of the prom activities that day, says faculty sponsor Liz Stange.
Seating of the public for the grand march will begin at 6:15 p.m. at the Williams Center Auditorium, with the march occurring from 7-8 p.m. March tickets are $2.
The school district will be allowing community members to see the decorated Sacred Heart gym from 8-8:15 p.m. The Oelwein School District had the gym renovated within the last couple of years. On Dec. 11, 2020, the renovated Sacred Heart gym hosted the first varsity boys basketball game since it closed to grades 7-12 in 1972.
Photography of the students will be 2-4 p.m. at the Williams Center for the Arts Auditorium with Holt Portrait Design.
At 6 p.m., students will check in and line up for the grand march. Afterward, students will be bused to prom — which will be at Sacred Heart gym from 8 to 10:15 p.m. — and back to OHS for post-prom. For post-prom, doors will open to students not involved in the dance at 10:30 p.m. Those only attending post-prom will still need to purchase a ticket. For transportation to after-prom, reach out to Liz Stange — lstange@oelwein.k12.ia.us — or Jamie Harrings — jharrings@oelwein.k12.ia.us — at the high school.
Officer, administrators, parent and teacher volunteers will be present throughout the event for security. Students must ride in a school vehicle to the dance and back to OHS. If a student leaves without an escort at any time, they will not be allowed to re-enter.