More than 50 students from Oelwein High School and through the elementary grades compose the cast of “The Music Man” and are at the “polishing” stage of rehearsal, says Director Julie Williams.
“We’re at that point,” Williams said Tuesday.
“We’ve rehearsed the entire show more than once,” she said. Rehearsal is time-managed to accommodate the young actors’ busy schedules. That’s a lot when, as she says, every role has some speaking lines — albeit fewer for the younger children.
Placement on the stage and line delivery are being finalized before costumes are added.
Also leading the young actors’ development are Music Director Darci Fuelling, Assistant Drama Director Polly Barreto and Accompanist Sue Schlitter.
In this musical brainchild of Meredith Willson, a 1910s con man — Harold Hill (Brody Rogers) — falls in love with a librarian and piano teacher — Marian Paroo (Lauren Hamilton) — after his band scheme improves the outlook of her socially awkward brother — Winthrop (Beau Berryman).
Students of Anna Steil-Kerns, who owns Northeast Iowa Dance Academy, are assisting on “Marian the Librarian,” a pointe ballet routine, and other numbers.
Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on both Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Williams Center for the Arts, in back of the south entrance to the high school.
The school system last performed the musical as recently as fall 1998, according to newspaper clippings in the “hallway of fame.” Back then, Casey Kingdon played Harold Hill and Suzie Pepin portrayed Marian Paroo.
Williams began directing the local students in 1986, according to a plaque recognizing her for service from 1986-2011.
The current full cast list follows:
SALESMEN: Ian Paul,
Carter Jeanes, Duncan Tripp, Kevin Fu, Andrew Rownd, Jonathan Huber, Parker Sperfslage, Ethan Detemmerman and Joshua Lopez;
CARLIE COWELL: Duncan Tripp
CONDUCTOR: Dylan Ritter
HAROLD HILL: Rogers
MAYOR SHINN: Leighton Patterson
EWART DUNLOP: Joshua Lopez
OLIVER HIX: Andrew Rownd
JACEY SQUIRES: Jonathan Huber
OLIN BRITT: Parker Sperfslage
MARCELLUS WASHBURN: Ian Paul
TOMMY DJILAS: Carter Jeanes
MARIAN PAROO: Hamilton
MRS. PAROO: Ella Schunk
AMARYLLIS: Sara Gearhart
WINTRHOP PAROO: Beau Berryman
EULALIE MACKECKNIE SHINN: Alexa Berryman
ZANEETA SHINN: Jillian Prouty
GRACIE SHINN: Claire Prouty
ALMA HIX: Natalie Crandall
MAUD DUNLOP: Katie Buchtela
ETHEL TOFFELMIER: Selah Hadley
MRS SQUIRES: Shalymar Evens
CONSTABLE LOCKE: Kevin Fu
RIVER CITY TOWNSPEOPLE: Detemmerman, Fu, Alison Steggall, Emma Smock, Lily King, Amera Schoultz, Malayna Kiel, Marissa Rogers and Dylan Ritter;
RIVER CITY KIDS: Margaret Ehn, Lilliana Eser, Michael Haun, Jacee Lumbus, Matthew Latham, Sawyer Ingersoll, Isabelle Gearhart, Bryleigh Boutin, Betsy McGuinness, Joshua Latham, Axel Pattison, Lily Vance, Emily Vine, Will Weig, Dylan Williamson, Natalee Bennett, Melissa Ehn, Emma Gearhart, Payton Haun, Kysen Kral, Grace Gearhart, Ryleigh Morrison, Megan Steggall and Isabella Weig.