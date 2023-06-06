Until Plaza Park renovations are completed, Oelwein’s first Party in the Park of the season on Thursday evening, June 8, will be the party by the park on West Charles, while work continues on what has been renamed Depot Park.
“(It’s) just until the park’s done, just for June,” said Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard, who has been keeping tabs on the park renovation.
2022 Miss Oelwein Lily King will crown her successor at 5:30 p.m. on a stage that will be set up on the street. This year’s candidates are Jenna Bahe, Ali Cook and Natalie Crandall.
The Detour Band will be playing a variety of classic rock from the 1970s and ‘80s along with classic and top country, between ceremonies and prize drawings.
Kids’ activities will include Fayette County 4-H with the Conservation Station from Iowa State Extension, a giant Connect-Four-style game sponsored by Transco Railway Products and water fun with the Oelwein Fire Department.
When the park reopens, the bouncy house will return, Howard indicated.
Food vendors will include main dishes from Oelwein’s own T & T Barbecue, Oelwein Pizza Ranch, Boyd’s food truck and Wiley Coyote Grill. The Grace United Methodist Church women will offer pie, and the Brain Freezer, snow cones.
The beverage garden will also be available, with all the proceeds going to the Oelwein Area United Way.
Some picnic table seating will be available. Bring lawn chairs.
The event features prize drawings each hour. Winners must be present to win. Extra prize entries are available for a $1 donation to Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard.
Oelwein’s Party in the Park is held from 5-8 p.m. the first Thursday from June through September. This season’s schedule of bands will be Richie Lee and the Fabulous 50s on July 13, Flatland Ridge on Aug. 10, and Beau Timmerman on Sept. 14.
Prize sponsors are Birdnow Motor Trade, Ken’s Electric, CJMS Stained Glass, Lumber Ridge Home Source, RFSW & Co. CPAs, and the Party in the Park committee.
Event sponsors are Ashley Industrial Molding, East Penn Manufacturing, Transco Railway Products, Veridian Credit Union, Fareway, BCHC Family Medicine Oelwein and Alpha HD Trailers/ICE Manufacturing. In-kind sponsors are Scheel’s Professional Lawncare, Miller’s Construction Inc., Corner Market and Greenhouse, the city of Oelwein and OCAD.