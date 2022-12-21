The Oelwein School Board approved four updated job descriptions on Monday that reorganize the roles of some of its department heads.
“These are attached to the organizational restructure,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said.
With a quorum of four board members present at the Central Office on Monday, everything that passed was on a 4-0 vote. Members absent were Bob Bouska, Erin Ryan and Joni TeBockhorst.
The operations director — current food service director Hallie Roth, Ehn said — will be tasked with overseeing the daily transportation, food service, environmental services (custodians) and building and grounds maintenance for the school district. She will report to the superintendent.
“I took some of her old job description, a few things from transportation and Kevin (Minton)’s old (buildings and grounds maintenance) job description and kind of married them together,” Ehn said.
This will include project management for construction and maintenance projects completed by subcontractors, bid conditions, food service inventory, payroll, free and reduced meal program, applications for federal subsidies, kitchen audit arrangement, monthly meal menus through the press or newsletter and attending continuing education.
The grounds director — Mike Haun, who is listed in the buildings and grounds department — will be asked to maintain the physical school grounds “in a condition of operating excellence so that full educational use of them may be made at all times.” He will report to the operations director.
“(I) took some things from Kevin’s old job as grounds director and put them in the new grounds director position,” Ehn said. This includes, “snow removal, trees and grass, rubbish, any kind of landscaping issues, and overseeing the seasonal stuff.” General maintenance like painting, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and general mechanical repairs “when needed” are listed.
Ehn said Haun had discussed doing things the district hires out for, like “line painting.”
“That’ll be I think a good investment in human capital for the district,” Ehn said.
The environmental services director — current buildings and grounds director Jim Prouty — will be asked “to maintain the school buildings in a condition of operating excellence so that full educational use of them may be made at all times.” He, too, will report to the operations director.
Environmental services will be in charge of all the buildings, the general maintenance, regulatory maintenance, equipment maintenance, electrical, water, and overseeing custodial staff. General maintenance like painting, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and general mechanical repairs are listed, as with the grounds director.
“The last piece of this puzzle is we added a component for lead cooks in each building,” Ehn said.
“This is taking responsibilities off Hallie’s plate in terms of ordering and planning for menus, maintaining bills and purchase orders, making sure they arrange for and are helping support audits, helping supervise kitchen staff and finding subs or moving staff around based on needs,” Ehn said. “A dishwasher can go be a server in another building, then they can all help do dishes at the end of the day.”
“Nothing really new, just it was kind of a reorganization of things we already had, restacked into the new positions,” Ehn concluded.
SACRED HEART HVAC TABLED
In other grounds news, the board tabled action on the Sacred Heart HVAC project. Ehn reviewed the two bids received from Bluestone and Martin Gardner Architecture (MGA) with KCL Engineering. Engineers from both proposals recommended replacing the boiler and air conditioning in the gym only.
MGA quoted $700,000 or up, while Bluestone said $500,000 but was concerned about unknown electrical or fire systems.
Ehn had estimated $250,000. He said the boiler could be replaced for $60,000 to $80,000.
A gym of comparable size would cost around $4 million, Ehn responded, to a question from board member Erica Bushaw about a gym on campus.
Board member Joe Bahe asked if the district is obligated to maintain, per the lease verbiage.
Ehn said anything above $5,000 is the parish’s responsibility to replace.
A motion to table the discussion passed.