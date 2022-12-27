The Oelwein School Board heard about a recent designation from the state for special education tied to the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) when it met Dec. 19. At its focus is improving special education test scores, specifically for reading and math.
“Under the ESSA guidance from the federal government, Oelwein schools, several of our buildings had received new designations. Then at the beginning of the month, we got a new Individuals with Disabilities Education Act designation for special education,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said.
The Every Student Succeeds Act is the latest version of federal education legislation that dates back to President Lyndon Johnson, Ehn said. It is consistently updated and renamed.
“That’s what Title I comes from, Title II, Title IV, Title IX, all live in that legislation,” Ehn said.
The state has used the Iowa School Performance Profile website to publish report cards on publicly funded districts since 2018, at www.iaschoolperformance.gov.
The school performance reports aggregate data by buildings, then by subgroups of students, such as by race, socioeconomic or disability status. The “accountability view” aggregates based on subgroups of 20 or more students.
“It’s got financial data, retention of staff, behavior data, and most importantly it’s got the academic performance of our entire student population aggregated as a whole,” Ehn said.
New this year, in an effort to improve special education, the Federal Department of Education is asking state education agencies to replicate a similar system of supports for schools with underperforming special education populations.
“The state has not necessarily rolled out 100% what it looks like, but at the beginning of the month, they did roll out the designations for all the (publicly funded) school districts across the state of Iowa,” Ehn said. “So basically just looking at improving special ed performance for what those test scores look like with special ed populations.”
In October, the district got word that its report card designations were updated.
Looking at Iowa School Performance Profile Data for 2022, Ehn made a few highlights.
The high school and middle school have both had their scores go up for long enough that they’re no longer in Targeted status or getting related support from the AEA.
“(We’re) headed in the right direction,” Ehn said for those buildings.
Wings Park and Oelwein Online are both in Priority status. Wings Park Elementary has the Little Husky grouped in, as the kindergarten doesn’t have enough data to stand alone.
On the performance profiles, students with disabilities (on an individualized education plan) are a subgroup that is targeted for support at all three in-person schools that were rated, the Wings Park Elementary, middle and high schools.
Students of low socioeconomic status (on free or reduced lunch) were targeted for support at Wings Park and Oelwein Online. White students at Oelwein Online performed such that they were also targeted for support as a racial subgroup. As a note, some students the online school accepts have not excelled in the traditional school setting, as the online school’s design is intended to offer an alternative, secluded but still rigorous, environment.
“I think the important thing to recognize is in each one of our buildings — although we’re improving our scores, ‘students with disabilities’ (as a group) is still … in those Targeted areas,” Ehn said.
Administrators were expecting an IDEA designation “before they even came out,” Ehn said, based on the Targeted subgroups in the ESSA designation.
The area education agency and the state have said they would streamline things.
“If we can do the special ed work at this level, it’ll help the other,” Ehn said.
“It all” means, Ehn said, that the district will get three years for improvement, financial support to offset the extra work, support from the state and area education agency, required quarterly check-ins with the AEA and state, required action plans, and required professional development over the summer.
“They do financially support us so we get a specific dollar amount we can use for training subs and different programs that we want to bring in,” Ehn said.
The district will be required to submit an action plan of improvements. Reports are due in June this year, rather than April and May.
“Then we have three years to work on it to get off the list for the state,” Ehn said.
“Bottom line is we need to improve our reading and math scores with our special ed students,” Ehn said. “If we do that, it’ll help not only this one, but also our ESSA designation as well.”