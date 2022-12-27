Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Oelwein School Board heard about a recent designation from the state for special education tied to the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) when it met Dec. 19. At its focus is improving special education test scores, specifically for reading and math.

“Under the ESSA guidance from the federal government, Oelwein schools, several of our buildings had received new designations. Then at the beginning of the month, we got a new Individuals with Disabilities Education Act designation for special education,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said.

