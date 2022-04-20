Oelwein School District support staff — also known as classified staff, and paid hourly — will receive a raise of 69 cents an hour for all positions next school year.
The Oelwein School Board approved on a 6-0 vote Monday the 2022-23 Oelwein Support Staff Association Contract Settlement at this hourly rate, a 4.544% increase. Director Julie Williams was absent.
“Appreciate the works these folks do, it is a thankless job, a hard job, one we could not do without them,” Superintendent Josh Ehn told the school board. “Enthusiastically recommend approval.”
“This raises almost everyone to $13 or more per hour,” Monday board minutes state.
The contract lists base hourly wages by department. Food Service will make $12.90; Associates $13, trained Para-educators and Health Associate(s), $13.35; Secretarial/Clerical, 13.59, Level Two Secretaries, $13.69 — 10 cents extra is listed in contract footnotes; Custodial, $14.64, Night Custodial, $14.74; and Transportation, $20.27.
The school board negotiation committee and the support staff union reached the agreement a few days after the last board meeting, Ehn said.
Hourly contracts are being sent out this week to support staff, business manager Michael Rueber said.
The five-school-year contract is in effect through June 30, 2025. Parties agree to renegotiate base wages each year the contract is in effect.