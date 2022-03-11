The Grand Theatre of Oelwein is undergoing renovations for its 100th birthday this year that were much-anticipated after the board met its fundraising match from the community in a campaign last fall.
“We’re hoping to open next Friday,” manager Cindy Kime said Thursday as flooring contractors worked on the smaller southerly “theater two.”
“Most of the demolition is done,” she said.
The old seats are out, clearing the way for fresh gray granite-like finish vinyl flooring under the seats, a black and gray carpet runner down the aisle and some paint in the smaller theater.
As for the larger northerly “theater one,” most of its walls are acoustical tiles but the painted side walls on the north and south, beneath the mid-height track lighting, will be repainted and its mostly-black vinyl floor tile stripped and re-waxed.
Both theaters will feature new ergonomic taupe-upholstered seating, which is scheduled to arrive Wednesday, March 16.
If the seats can be installed Thursday and Friday, then on Friday, March 18 the theater aspires to begin showing “The Batman.”
Kime had a chance to preview the 2022 film based on the classic DC Comics characters. It’s PG-13, and Kime called it “gritty.”
“I thought it was really good, I liked the darkness of it,” said Kime, admitting a predisposition for comic book movies.
“I liked Pattison playing (Batman), which surprised me. Zoe Kravitz was a really good Catwoman.”
Tickets remain the same price as before the pandemic, $6 for age 13 and up and $4.50 for 12 and under.
“At this time there’s no intention to raise ticket prices,” Kime said.
As for other things that were discovered during renovation, Kime said the gas furnaces will have to be replaced.
“We have savings for it,” she said.
The seating and renovation project preliminary fundraising goal was $115,000, including grants prior to the pandemic and during the pandemic, including from the Community Foundation of Fayette County, Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation and an SBA shuttered venue operators grant. The city of Oelwein pledged hotel/motel tax funds to the project, and The Grand Theatre pledged future earnings, accounting for $89,500. The board went to the public for the remaining $25,500, a goal they met by Thanksgiving.
The base project also includes an updated sound system to help the hearing impaired, in keeping with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The Grand’s seating supplier is Sonic Equipment, from Iola, Kansas. The manufacturer, however, is Irwin Seating Co. which Kime said is considered the “Cadillac” of seating. Supply chain issues caused freight concerns and led them to buy American-made.
The Grand has two theaters, one with 300 seats and the other, 200 seats. The last of these seats were installed in 1975, and several were seriously worn, had broken springs, or were wobbly over 46 years of use.
When the project is complete, the larger “theater one” will have 200 seats, and the smaller “theater two” will have 100 seats.
The Grand’s peak attendance in the last five years was 160 for a showing of “Avengers Endgame,” Kime said in November.