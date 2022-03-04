Two drivers were injured Friday morning in a crash at 330th Street and Interstate 380 near Brandon.
Justin Nosbisch, 42, of Vinton was eastbound on 330th Street in a 2012 Ford Fiesta following a tractor pulling a wagon unit when he began to turn left onto I-380 and failed to yield to an oncoming 2015 GMC Sierra that was westbound on 330th Street, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The GMC driver then struck the Ford’s passenger side, moving both vehicles westward.
The accident remains under investigation, the report said.
Both drivers, Nosbisch and GMC driver Ross Wiley, 78, of Walker, were injured and went to Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, the report said. Nosbisch was transported by North Benton EMS, and Wiley in a personal vehicle.
Additional parties assisting were the Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Brandon Fire and First Responders and Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.