Two West Central students, Chloe Huckins Gibson and Izzy DeVore, returned from the Northeast State Group Speech Contest Saturday, Feb. 5 in Decorah with a one and two “two”-ratings for an “overall two” rating.
They performed a musical theater piece, “Fine” from “Ordinary Days.”
“(I’m) very proud of their performance,” coach Elaine VandeVorde said.
As of Wednesday, nine students had registered in 13 events for individual speech, she said.
West Central’s first individual speech competition will be Monday night, Feb. 21 at Central Elkader, then to the district contest at Maquoketa Valley on Feb. 26. Any state qualifiers will head to Clear Lake on March 12.