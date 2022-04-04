West Central Drama Director Elaine VandeVorde hopes the community can “beat the bell” and join them as students perform “30 Horrible Catastrophes of Middle School” April 22-23.
Junior Alan Streittmatter — who played the lead Jim in “Gift of the Magi” last fall — spoke highly of his fellow actors saying it was “one of my favorite casts to have worked with.
“There are two very strong aspiring freshmen who I think have a great future within the drama department,” he said.
Most of the characters are, like it sounds, middle school students.
“I did my first play in middle school, so it’s neat that I get to do my last one as a middle-schooler,” senior Mikaela Kime said. In the spring 2019 school production “You Can’t Beat the House,” Kime played a secretary.
Performances of “30 Catastrophes of Middle School,” written by Kamron Klitgaard, are scheduled for Friday, April 2,2 and Saturday, April 23, in the West Central Auditorium at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are $6 per person. Intermission will include refreshments.
It will be the last play for seniors Chloe Huckins Gibson — who played a secondary character (Betsy, wife of William the banker) in “Magi” — and Kime.
“This play is very fun-filled and relatable,” said Kime.
“Every practice we have lots of laughs and cannot wait to bring this chemistry to the audience,” Huckins Gibson added.
The seniors missed out on performing plays for the public their sophomore year owing to the pandemic, said Huckins Gibson, who picked up acting her junior year.
“I wish I would have started sooner as I truly found my passion in high school,” she said, adding that she packed in the drama department activities into her schedule this year.
“I can’t wait to make some last memories on the stages with my friends before going on to college in the fall,” she said.