Mayor Gene Rubendall was the only Westgate city official to file for re-election this season, and replied to a survey about matters of importance for the city ahead of the city and school Election, set Nov. 2.
“Getting rural water to Westgate,” Rubendall said, is his current priority. He said he believes the city is nearing the goal and he would like to see it through.
Another past accomplishment has been “better city streets,” he said, in addition to the advocacy for rural water.
He first took office Jan. 1, 2015, and has served consecutively since for just over six years.
