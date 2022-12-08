Oelwein MacDowell Club members and their guests met Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Zion Lutheran Church for the annual Christmas dinner and program. A delicious meal was catered by Marti Stasi for the occasion.
Following the meal, the program was a mixture of various readings and stories and the singing of Christmas carols by the group. Dorothy Gray shared a humorous reading about a lady’s Christmas dinner fiasco using the melody to “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”
Susan McFarlane read a short heartwarming holiday story. Cheryl Patera told of the birth of her son on Christmas Eve 51 years ago and shared an autobiographical memory of that occasion from 15 years ago.
Dorothy Gray read a poem by Christina Rossetti and the final reading was the Christmas Story according to St. Luke from the Bible shared by Susan McFarlane.
Linda Murphy and Joane Amick led the musical selections, and the balance of the evening was spent socially.
Hostesses Julie Williams, Dorothy Gray, Susan McFarlane and Cheryl Patera provided seasonal decorations and organized the events for the evening.
Meetings will resume in February.