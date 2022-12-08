Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein MacDowell Club members and their guests met Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Zion Lutheran Church for the annual Christmas dinner and program. A delicious meal was catered by Marti Stasi for the occasion.

Following the meal, the program was a mixture of various readings and stories and the singing of Christmas carols by the group. Dorothy Gray shared a humorous reading about a lady’s Christmas dinner fiasco using the melody to “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”

