Oelwein MacDowell Club held its monthly meeting and program Tuesday, March 7.
Lynnette Rochford was acting president at the business meeting. A memorial donation will be made to the Oelwein High School Vocal Music Director Darci Fuelling in honor of her mother, long time member Jody Buhr.
Nominating committee presented a partial slate of officers for the coming year. A final roster will be announced at the April meeting for approval by the members.
Upcoming events were noted. The Middle School vocal concert is Thursday, March 9. The Williams Center will present “Experience the Extraordinary with Craig Karges” on Friday, March 17. The Middle School spring play will be performed Friday at the Middle School auditorium.
Following the business meeting the group attended the Oelwein High School Vocal Concert under the direction of Darci Fuelling. Four choirs and a male ensemble performed selections for the evening’s program.
The next meeting will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the Oelwein Public Library. Members are asked to share a favorite piece of art or tell how the arts have made an influence in their lives. Hostesses are Katie Schuelke, Kris Rex, and Tammy Stasi.