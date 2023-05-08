Oelwein MacDowell Club members traveled to Independence on Tuesday, May 2, for their monthly meeting.
The program was presented by Shelly and Nate Whited at their business, The Brick Kitchen. It is located in a building known as “Kings Hall” and was first the home of an Opera House. Years later it was converted into a chicken hatchery and for the past few years has been the location of their business.
The large industrial brick building has retained its original charm and even has brick on the ceiling. They have a large selection of kitchen items, as well as consumables such as balsamic vinegars and olive oils. Mr. Whited explained the history of olive oil and members were able to sample various kinds of oils and vinegars.
He shared customer favorites including a wild Italian herb seasoning mix for making a vegetable dip. Members were able to browse the many items in the store and have their questions answered. It was a very informative and enjoyable evening.
Following the program members went to Denali’s Restaurant for their evening meal. A brief business meeting was held.
A summer camp scholarship was approved, and the annual Easton Award will be presented at Senior Awards Night on May 17. It was decided that officers for next year will be installed at the September meeting. Suggestions for possible programs for next year were submitted by the members and the balance of the evening was spent socially.
Meetings will resume in September.