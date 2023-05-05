A Dundee man was air lifted to Iowa City after his semi transport overturned Thursday about a mile south of Dundee.
The Iowa State Patrol reported Michael Nelson, 60, was driving a 2015 Freightliner south on 130th Avenue in Delaware County at approximately 2 p.m. when he reached down to pick up a GPS unit that had fallen. The semi from Jensen Transport, Inc., Independence, dropped onto the right shoulder and Nelson over-corrected, lost control, and entered the east ditch where it overturned.
Nelson was transported to University Hospitals in Iowa City with unspecified injuries, by Unity Point Air.
The State Patrol was assisted by Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Manchester Fire, RMC Ambulance, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement, and Edgewood Auto.