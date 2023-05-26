"The Freedom Pledge"
I am an American, a free American
Free to speak without fear
Free to worship God in my own way
Free to stand for what I think right
Free to oppose what I believe wrong
Free to choose who govern my country
This heritage of freedom I pledge to uphold
For myself and all mankind
Freedom is everybody’s job
(author unknown)
Thank you to our men and women who have served our nation from the very beginning until now. We are truly privileged to live in the United States of America, the land of the free and the home of the brave thanks to their service and oftentimes life giving sacrifice.
Exhibits in the Wilder Memorial Museum tell stories of our service people The importance of the exhibits becomes emphasized as family members tour the museum sharing stories of their parents, aunts, uncles, and friends military service. It’s no little thing.
The museum opened for the summer season on Friday, May 26. We are 53 years old and enormously rich in the history of Strawberry Point! The past points to the present, which points to the future. Is this the season you are going to come and find out what your museum offers you?