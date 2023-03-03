The Friends of the Oelwein Public Library wish to thank all who supported the recent “Chocolate and More” fest on Feb. 10.
Special thanks to all the Friends members who helped by donating chocolate treats, helping set up and monetary donations. Also, the local support from those who attended made it a very successful event.
Thank you to Sue Schlitter and OHS vocal soloists who provided music; to Dylan Mulfinger for the beer tasting samples from Ampersand Brewing Co., and Charter Leete of Buds N Blossoms for wine tasting samples and floral bouquet given away in a drawing. Thank you also to Jake Blitsch for the mentions in his “Around Town” column and the Oelwein Daily Register for the news briefs promoting the event.
The great support we received from library staff was very much appreciated.
The Friends mission is to support and promoted the activities and programs of the Oelwein Public library, to encourage the public to use the library for entertainment, and lifelong learning experiences.
Please consider joining or renewing your membership for 2023. Membership forms are available at the library.
Thank you,
Friends of the OPL Board and its Friends members