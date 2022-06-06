The Maynard Public Library has a summer of programs planned.
It’s summer reading program is themed “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.” All children and families are welcome to participate. The library asks that people register prior to June 10 by calling the library at 563-637-2330.
The Iowa State Insect Zoo will be at the library on Wednesday, June 15, from 1-2. During this program participants will get up-close and personal with the world of Arthropods. The Insect Zoo’s program will introduce the basics of arthropod (insects, spiders, tarantulas, millipedes, centipedes, scorpions, etc.) form and function.
Some topics that will be discussed are metamorphosis, importance, behavior and defenses.
Join Michele Kelly, Fayette County youth coordinator, and Fayette County Dairy Royalty on Wednesday, June 22, from 1-2 p.m. at the Maynard Library and learn about dairy. Participants will have the opportunity to make and enjoy homemade ice cream. In order to be sure there is enough ingredients for all in attendance, registration by June 15 is encouraged.
On Wednesday, July 6, from 1 -2 p.m., Absolute Science will bring their Butterfly Encounter Tents. Each tent will include different species of butterflies. There will be interactive activities and enclosed multiple butterfly tents to feed and identify.
Pro Juggler, Jason Kollum will host an interactive juggling and balancing program will include balls, clubs, rings, spinning balls, giant beanbag chairs. Everyone will get a chance to try out some juggling skills. Jason will be in Maynard on Wednesday, July 13, from 2:30-3:30 p.m.