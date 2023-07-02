Meet Joe Hawkins

If you’ve read my muses in the past, you know I like sharing stories about Oelweinites who have rubbed elbows with greatness. If you’ve never watched golf in your life this story may not appeal to you. But I do think you may have heard of some of the names I’m about to “drop” in this story.
Joe Hawkins is the Associate Golf pro at Hickory Grove golf course here in Oelwein. Most courses have a person in their employment who is above average in golf skills and/or holds a PGA certificate. These employees give lessons to aspiring veteran golfers and hackers like me.
Now you may not recognize the name Joe Hawkins unless you’re a “course rat”(same as gym rat but with more sun), but he is a welcome addition to the Oelwein area. He moved here with his wife Margaret nine years ago and has an impressive resume. Joe has a significant amount of golf victories and litany of previous professional golf courses he has served as their resident instructor.
Joe Hawkins is very well respected for his golf prowess and his amenable nature makes him easy to talk to in the Hickory club house. He is often asked about his famous father, the former PGA Tour pro, Fred Hawkins. Fred was a touring pro during Joe’s formative years. When Joe was younger and still in school his dad would be gone for weeks at a time, but in the summer,
he accompanied his famous father, and many days were like “take your son to work day” throughout the country. Joe tells yarns about his dad playing matches with Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer, Sam Snead, Cary Middlecoff, Byron Nelson and for fun stuff, let’s throw the King of England in there too. OK, a little fact checking… the former King of England, Edward III. When Fred Hawkins golfed with him, he had already abdicated the throne and was only a Duke. Of course, those are old names who were as big in their day, as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Zach Johnson, Phil Mickelson, and King Charles are today.
Joe tells a family tale about when his dad was on tour in the 1950s and had his family, including 3-year-old Joe in tow. It was at one of the very prestigious golf courses where fans, begging for a closer look at these golf celebrities, cause commotion and uncertainty. The ever-vigilant Mrs. Hawkins had little Joe on a child’s harness. Fred became very vexed at the site and instructed his wife to… “Get that harness off that kid!” The exasperated but dutiful wife unharnessed the boy and handed him to her husband. “Here then, you take him.” Mr. Hawkins, feeling the tension in the air, took little Joe over to the putting green with him and continued some practice with none other than his good friend Ben Hogan. Young Joe, oblivious to the greatness that surrounded him, was otherwise as inquisitive and as disruptive as you would expect a 3-year-old to be. Fred had had enough. Somewhat embarrassed, he took the boy by the hand back to his mother and sheepishly, in a much quieter voice this time, instructed his wife to put the harness back on young Joey.
It would be almost impossible for a child of a professional athlete not to want to follow in his famous father’s footsteps. Young Hawkins began playing golf at the age of seven, which he wanted to do, which he was expected to do. He played golf at Coronado High School in El Paso and as a freshman soon became the number one golfer on the varsity team. This garnered Joe Hawkins a golf scholarship at the University of Colorado, Boulder. He stayed with that for 2 years until he thought he might be tour (pro) material. He soon learned he wasn’t quite ready for the “Bigs” and enrolled at the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP). Joe persevered, continued daily practice, and studied the game until he was accepted as a member of the PGA. Those credentials don’t come easy, but it opened the door for Hawkins to make himself available as a course pro.
His first golf pro assignment was at Sunnyside golf course in Waterloo, Iowa. There he met the love of his life, Margaret Johnson, who was also employed at that course. Although Hawkins traversed the country and worked in some fabulous golf venues, Iowa called them back home.
To many, Joe B. Hawkins is fun to be around because he’s a guy who knew a guy, who hung out with golf greatness! After nine years, it’s a little late for the Welcome Wagon to greet them formally but to Joe and Margaret Hawkins, we’re glad you joined us here in Oelwein.