12-18-24-46-65
Those are the numbers that changed the life of West Union’s Tad Alber forever.
“I thought the lady was messing with me when she told me I won the million dollars,” explained Alber, who hit all five of the numbers (but not the MegaPlier) in the Friday, Aug.19, Mega Millions drawing. “Even when I looked at it with my own two eyes, I still couldn’t believe it!”
Alber is a regularly player of the Iowa Lottery, but admitted that this is the first time he has won anything significant.
“Before this, the most I had won was $104,” he stated. “I never really imagined actually hitting big like this. I’ve dreamed of it obviously, but never really thought it would happen.”
After taxes, Alber’s official take from the lucky ticket ended up being approximately $710,000.
“I’m not planning any big vacations or purchases, I’m just looking forward to investing it into the restaurant I purchased,” stated the new million-dollar-winner who had already purchased Brick City in Clermont with intentions of opening it back up. “I’m ready to get to work and get the place open again!”
Tad intends to use his new fortune toward remodeling and outfitting the local bar and restaurant, which is an endeavor that he has been hoping to pursue for a long time.
“This will certainly make things easier for me,” he added. “My plan is to have the doors open by Valentine’s Day next year!”
Alber is the fourth individual in the state of Iowa to win a prize of at least $1 million in 2022.
Alber explained that he typically doesn’t go through Ossian, where he bought the winning ticket, but was on his way to Decorah last week when he realized that he forgot to grab his soda from home and decided to stop at Casey’s.
“I had her scan my older tickets and I won $2 on those. I bought another 20 tickets and threw them in my wallet,” he said. “On Saturday, I hadn’t even heard that someone had a winner from Ossian, so it was a pretty big surprise.”
Alber, who works at the West Union Event Center, was working that morning and decided to head into town for lunch at BP Express.
“I ordered a couple pieces of chicken and had the clerk check my ticket, just like I would any other day,” he continued. “The machine was taking a long time to check my ticket and I thought that I broke it or made it freeze up, then all of the sudden, it printed out a really long receipt. There was no ‘Wahoo!’ sound like it normally does when you win, but the lady behind the counter looked at the long piece of paper and looked pretty surprised. When she told me that I won a million dollars, I thought she was joking with me!”
She was not joking with him, as Tad verified himself that he was indeed a winner.
“I took the receipt back to the Event Center and told my brother, Jeff. He also thought I was joking with him, but after looking at the receipt closer, he figured out that I wasn’t messing with him,” said Tad. “Just then, I got a call from BP and she told me that I forgot my winning ticket at the store. Luckily, they kept it safe until I was able to get back there and grab it.”
Tad kept the ticket in a safe and he and Jeff did their research to see what his next steps should be.
“He Googled it and found out what I needed to do before I claimed it and on Tuesday (Aug. 23), I drove down to Clive and officially claimed my winnings,” said Alber. “For a couple of days, I was in such shock that I could hardly eat or sleep. Honestly, I still can’t believe what happened.”