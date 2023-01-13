SUMNER — Abby Meyer, a native of Sumner, was recently initiated into the Simpson College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 646 new initiates from 23 universities during December 2022.
Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.