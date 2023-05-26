SIOUX CITY — Commencement was held May 13 for 200 undergraduate students and 247 graduate students from Morningside University.
Morningside's 2023 commencement marks the first ceremony for President Albert Mosley. Morningside presented honorary degrees to Evelyn Freeman, a 1947 graduate of Morningside who later became the first African American teacher in the Sioux City School District, and Bruce Forbes, a 1970 graduate who taught at Morningside for 40 years and is still involved in campus activities.
Area May and summer 2023 graduates are listed by hometowns, and all earned Master of Arts in Teaching degrees.
Aurora — Heather Anfinson, MAT
Calmar — Kristen Hackman, MAT
Independence —Megan Clark, MAT
Jesup — Elizabeth Sadler, MAT
West Union — Jacob Pedersen, MAT
Winthrop — Suzanne Goeller, MAT