HAWKEYE — An Oelwein teen, Landyn Lucas Schuldt, 18, sustained minor injuries following a motorcycle accident Wednesday evening south of Hawkeye.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the intersection of R Avenue and 200th Street at approximately 10 p.m. Schuldt had been traveling southbound and lost control of his 1997 Harley Davidson, which went into the ditch and is considered a total loss.
Deputies were assisted by Hawkeye Fire Department, Hawkeye First Responders, and Fayette Ambulance Service. The Sheriff’s Office reports the accident remains under investigation.