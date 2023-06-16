CEDAR RAPIDS — The following area students are among the June 2023 graduates from Mount Mercy.
Sarah Dunne of Independence earned a Master of Science degree in Nursing.
Kari Necker of Lamont earned a Master of Science degree in Nursing.
